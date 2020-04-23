Dodgers Announcing Legend Vin Scully Hospitalized After Fall Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:33s - Published 48 minutes ago Dodgers Announcing Legend Vin Scully Hospitalized After Fall Retired Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully has been hospitalized after suffering a fall. 0

