Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pet of the Week: Cali and Turbo

Pet of the Week: Cali and Turbo

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Pet of the Week: Cali and Turbo

Pet of the Week: Cali and Turbo

Cali and Turbo are two sweet sisters that need to be adopted together and kept as indoor cats.

Call the C.A.T.S.

Shelter at (541)779-2916 to set up an appointment to meet them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pet of the Week: Cali and Turbo

If you're f you're interested in adopting both cali and turbo or another cat at the shelter, you can set up an appointment starting on tuesday with the information here on your screen, and of course on our website




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.