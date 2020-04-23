Chris Hemsworth Makes Promises About Next 'Thor' Film Hemsworth has promised 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be "pretty insane." The actor's first project when social distancing measures are lifted will be to reprise his titular role in the next Marvel blockbuster.

He can't wait to get started because he thinks writer/director Taika Waititi has come up with one of the best scripts he's ever read.

Chris Hemsworth, to 'The Philadelphia Inquirer' With cinemas currently closed due to the pandemic and many films having their release dates moved or released straight to on-demand services, Hemsworth hopes big blockbusters will draw audiences back to theaters when they are allowed to reopen.

