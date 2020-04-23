Exclusive: Skylar Astin Goes Full Boy Bander With *NSYNC Cover on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Global  

It looks like Max is officially moving on from Zoey during the upcoming episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

In POPSUGAR's exclusive clip, Zoey and her boss Joan go out for drinks when she overhears Max singing his true feelings.

However, he's not singing a love song this time - it's *NSYNC's hit breakup song "Bye, Bye, Bye." As a Max and Zoey shipper myself, it's definitely sad to see their friendship fall apart, but I am loving this cover.

Though it doesn't include the boy band's iconic choreography, Skylar Astin certainly hit all the right notes.

Be sure to watch the full performance when the episode airs on Sunday at 8 p.m.

On NBC.

