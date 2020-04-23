Costa Ronin On Showtime's "Homeland," "The Americans" & "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 09:19s - Published 20 hours ago Costa Ronin On Showtime's "Homeland," "The Americans" & "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about working with Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin on "Homeland," how "The Americans" changed television, and what he'll always remember about working with Quentin Tarrantino. 0

