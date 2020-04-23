Global  

Five Things To Avoid Saying To A Fasting Coworker During Ramadan

1.

Don’t insist they eat or go to lunch.

2.

Don’t ask if they can drink water.

They can’t.

3.

Don’t embarrass them by pointing out any bad breath that may occur from not eating frequently.

4.

Don’t ask why a woman may not be fasting, she may be on her period.

5.Don’t be afraid to ask if a worker needs any accommodations.

