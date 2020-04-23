Global  

Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers

Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers

Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers Henry Ford Health System revealed that the Detroit rapper donated cups of spaghetti to healthcare workers in his hometown.

Henry Ford Health System, via Instagram "Mom's spaghetti" is a nod to Eminem's Academy Award-winning single, "Lose Yourself" from the 2002 film, '8 Mile.'

Eminem, via "Lose Yourself" According to the 'Los Angeles Times,' Eminem previously hosted a Mom's Spaghetti pop up at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival.

In 2017, Eminem launched a similar pop-up shop to support his 'Revival' album.

