Tom Selleck Opens Up About Being Famous

Tom Selleck said he quit his hit show “Magnum P.I.” in the 1980s after the fame became too much.

He said: “I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn't have one." According to Business Insider, the actor recently opened up about his life as a celebrity.

He said: "My relationships and my ranch keep me sane.” Even with his problems with fame, Selleck stars in another CBS drama, “Blue Bloods.”

