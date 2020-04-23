Bill Gates’ Five Key Innovations To Overcome The Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 hour ago Bill Gates’ Five Key Innovations To Overcome The Coronavirus Pandemic 1. A treatment that is 95 percent effective. 2. While a vaccine is challenging, it would help return life to normal. 3. Testing accessibility. 4. Tracking people who have been in contact with infected people. 5. Essential institutions like schools should open before entertainment. 0

