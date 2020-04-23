Global  

Bill Gates’ Five Key Innovations To Overcome The Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
1.

A treatment that is 95 percent effective.

2.

While a vaccine is challenging, it would help return life to normal.

3.

Testing accessibility.

4.

Tracking people who have been in contact with infected people.

5.

Essential institutions like schools should open before entertainment.

