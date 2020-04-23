Hooked On Science - Capture Your Shadow

DID YOU KNOW YOU CAN CAPTURE YOUR VERY OWN SHADOW?

IT’S AN AMAZING SCIENCE EXPERIMENT YOU ARE GOING TO WANT TO TRY AT HOME.

IT’S ALL ABOUT LIGHT.

LIGHT IS ENERGY WE CAN SEE.

CHECK OUT MY BOARD, IT’S COVERED INT A GLOW IN THE DARK PAINT.

I’M GOING TO PLACE MY HAND ON TOP.

LET’S TURN OFF THE LIGHTS HERE IN THE STUDIO.

BRIGHT FLASHLIGHT, I’M GOING TO SHINE IT ON MY HAND.

NOTICE YOU CAN SEE MY HAND BECAUSE THE LIGHT IS BOUNCING OFF OF IT.

MY GLOW IN THE DARK PAINT WILL ABSORB THE LIGHT, NOW MY HAND IS COVERING PART OF THE BOARD, THAT PART CAN’T GET THE LIGHT, THEREFORE IT CAN’T GLOW.

I’VE CAPTURED MY SHADOW.

PRETTY COOL!

LET’S TURN ON THE LIGHTS.

NOW, REMEMBER LIGHT TRAVELS IN A STRAIGHT LINE UNTIL IT HITS SOMETHING.

ONCE IT HITS SOMETHING, IT CAN DO ONE OF THREE THINGS, REFLECT, REFRACT, OR ABSORB.

FOR HOOKED ON SCIENCE, I’M JASON LINDSEY.