Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hooked On Science - Capture Your Shadow

Hooked On Science - Capture Your Shadow

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Hooked On Science - Capture Your Shadow

Hooked On Science - Capture Your Shadow

Did you know you can capture your very own shadow?

It’s an amazing science experiment you are going to want to try at home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hooked On Science - Capture Your Shadow

DID YOU KNOW YOU CAN CAPTURE YOUR VERY OWN SHADOW?

IT’S AN AMAZING SCIENCE EXPERIMENT YOU ARE GOING TO WANT TO TRY AT HOME.

IT’S ALL ABOUT LIGHT.

LIGHT IS ENERGY WE CAN SEE.

CHECK OUT MY BOARD, IT’S COVERED INT A GLOW IN THE DARK PAINT.

I’M GOING TO PLACE MY HAND ON TOP.

LET’S TURN OFF THE LIGHTS HERE IN THE STUDIO.

BRIGHT FLASHLIGHT, I’M GOING TO SHINE IT ON MY HAND.

NOTICE YOU CAN SEE MY HAND BECAUSE THE LIGHT IS BOUNCING OFF OF IT.

MY GLOW IN THE DARK PAINT WILL ABSORB THE LIGHT, NOW MY HAND IS COVERING PART OF THE BOARD, THAT PART CAN’T GET THE LIGHT, THEREFORE IT CAN’T GLOW.

I’VE CAPTURED MY SHADOW.

PRETTY COOL!

LET’S TURN ON THE LIGHTS.

NOW, REMEMBER LIGHT TRAVELS IN A STRAIGHT LINE UNTIL IT HITS SOMETHING.

ONCE IT HITS SOMETHING, IT CAN DO ONE OF THREE THINGS, REFLECT, REFRACT, OR ABSORB.

FOR HOOKED ON SCIENCE, I’M JASON LINDSEY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.