Zoom Hits 300 Million Daily Users Despite Security Problems

Zoom Hits 300 Million Daily Users Despite Security Problems Just this past December, the video chat service reported 10 million users.

As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, Zoom's activity has exploded in recent months.

According to The Verge, it revealed a huge increase to 200 million at the start of April.

The Verge adds that Zoom's use has jumped 50 percent since then.

The increase comes despite security experts and the FBI saying default settings are not secure.

In 2019, Apple removed Zoom software after it was revealed websites could take over cameras.

There is also the "Zoombombing" issue, where pranksters have entered random calls to show "shock content." In response, Zoom recently released its 5.0 version to combat security and privacy problems. 5.0 heightens encryption, security for meetings and users must now have a default password.

