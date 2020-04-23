Yt Kris WineKhloe Kardashian Reacts To Kris Jenner Drunk Antics In Hilarious New Video Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:47s - Published 1 hour ago Yt Kris WineKhloe Kardashian Reacts To Kris Jenner Drunk Antics In Hilarious New Video Khloe Kardashian reacts to Kris Jenner getting tipsy. Kris Jenner & Kylie Jenner make more donations. Plus, Kourtney Kardashian shows off her cooking skills. #KhloeKardashian #KylieJenner #KimKardashian 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this