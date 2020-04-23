10 SUSTAINABLE BEAUTY BRANDS THAT ARE HELPING MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:32s - Published now 10 SUSTAINABLE BEAUTY BRANDS THAT ARE HELPING MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE I think there’s no denying that the beautyindustry has a sustainability issue (justthinking of all the confetti stuffers commonlyfound in PR mailers gives me the chills).Brands have made progress over the years,as they’ve realized the need for environmentalsustainability — and, more importantly.consumers have properly alignedthemselves with brands that hold the samemoral and ethical values as they do.A 2018 McKinsey & Business of Fashion studyrevealed that 66% of global millennials arewilling to spend more on sustainable fashionbrands, and beauty is not far behind.In celebration of Earth Day 2020 — as wellas all that’s happening in the world and theimportance of taking care of our environment.we wanted to shine a light on a fewbeauty brands that are doing their part to ensurea cleaner, safer and more democratic world.BLK + GRN.Lush.Epara.Tata Harper Skincare.Caudalie.Ilia.Form Beauty.Plant Apothecary.The Honey Pot.Coloured Raine 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this PhoenixET RT @Schmetail: SUSTAINABILITY HAS BECOME IMPERATIVE It’s critical for modern retailers to prove that sustainability is a priority in busine… 3 hours ago Retail Schmetail SUSTAINABILITY HAS BECOME IMPERATIVE It’s critical for modern retailers to prove that sustainability is a priority… https://t.co/cBpeVHWgqe 5 hours ago Rachel Brown RT @_A_Collins: These beauty brands are trying to take sustainable approaches to packaging - mostly, that means using less or recycled plas… 17 hours ago Stefania Yurkovska RT @Independent: 12 best sustainable men's clothing brands that don't compromise on style #EarthDay https://t.co/km7N8oxGt0 1 day ago Fidelis Zengeza Zvomuya Earth Day: 12 best sustainable men's clothing brands that don't compromise on style https://t.co/xpm24FV8QB 1 day ago The Independent 12 best sustainable men's clothing brands that don't compromise on style #EarthDay https://t.co/km7N8oxGt0 1 day ago IndyBest Here's 12 of the best sustainable men's clothing brands that don't compromise on style 👔#EarthDay2020 https://t.co/suWV0wvyXA 1 day ago IndyBest Here's 12 of the best sustainable men's clothing brands that don't compromise on style 👔#EarthDay2020 https://t.co/suWV0wdY62 1 day ago