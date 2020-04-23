Global  

10 SUSTAINABLE BEAUTY BRANDS THAT ARE HELPING MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE

10 SUSTAINABLE BEAUTY BRANDS THAT ARE HELPING MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE

10 SUSTAINABLE BEAUTY BRANDS THAT ARE HELPING MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE

I think there’s no denying that the beautyindustry has a sustainability issue (justthinking of all the confetti stuffers commonlyfound in PR mailers gives me the chills).Brands have made progress over the years,as they’ve realized the need for environmentalsustainability — and, more importantly.consumers have properly alignedthemselves with brands that hold the samemoral and ethical values as they do.A 2018 McKinsey & Business of Fashion studyrevealed that 66% of global millennials arewilling to spend more on sustainable fashionbrands, and beauty is not far behind.In celebration of Earth Day 2020 — as wellas all that’s happening in the world and theimportance of taking care of our environment.we wanted to shine a light on a fewbeauty brands that are doing their part to ensurea cleaner, safer and more democratic world.BLK + GRN.Lush.Epara.Tata Harper Skincare.Caudalie.Ilia.Form Beauty.Plant Apothecary.The Honey Pot.Coloured Raine

