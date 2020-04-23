Beyoncé's BeyGOOD and Twitter's Jack Dorsey Donate $6M toSupport At-Risk Essential Workers | Billboard News

Global  

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD philanthropic initiative announced an extensive coronavirus relief plan to help those most affected by the global pandemic on Thursday (April 23).

