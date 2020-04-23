2 Cats Test Positive for COVID-19 in New York The two cats are the first pets to test positive for COVID-19 in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Several lions and tigers contracted the virus at the Bronx Zoo earlier this month.

The cats had mild respiratory problems, and both are expected to make a full recovery.

The two pets lived in separate areas of New York, according to the USDA.

In the case of the first cat, "No individuals in the household were confirmed to be ill with COVID-19," the USDA said.

USDA, via statement The owner of the second cat tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the cat showing signs of the virus.

Another cat in the household has shown no symptoms of the virus, according to the USDA.