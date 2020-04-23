72 Drugs In Human Trials For Coronavirus In America, With Hundreds More Waiting

Drug companies are saturating the test markets with potential treatments for the novel coronavirus.

A top US regulator has cautioned that conducting so many studies could be a challenge.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, of the FDA, said the agency has received over 950 proposals for coronavirus treatments.

"Although we may not run out of patients, unfortunately, we may run out of research personnel" Dr. Janet Woodcock Woodcock said the current medication trial system has to change to meet the demand.