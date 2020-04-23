Global  

72 Drugs In Human Trials For Coronavirus In America, With Hundreds More Waiting

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Drug companies are saturating the test markets with potential treatments for the novel coronavirus.

A top US regulator has cautioned that conducting so many studies could be a challenge.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, of the FDA, said the agency has received over 950 proposals for coronavirus treatments.

"Although we may not run out of patients, unfortunately, we may run out of research personnel" Dr. Janet Woodcock Woodcock said the current medication trial system has to change to meet the demand.

sosolaval

Sophie There are already 72 drugs in human trials for coronavirus in the US. With hundreds more on the way, a top drug reg… https://t.co/QqkDxVwoVb 2 hours ago

graumariamparo

maría amparo grau RT @rafaelabadell: Currently 83 #COVID19 vaccine in some stage of testing. 6 of these a are now in human trials. There are also many other… 3 hours ago

BJStoner2

BJ Stoner ⚓️ 🏴‍☠️ RT @NigelPatrickUK: @joelockhart @bighornranch Instead of pissing about over drugs like this, of which Trump and his backers have financial… 8 hours ago

NigelPatrickUK

Nigel 🇬🇧#FBPE #TheResistance 🔶 @joelockhart @bighornranch Instead of pissing about over drugs like this, of which Trump and his backers have finan… https://t.co/lcfxmLq5DX 10 hours ago

rafaelabadell

Rafael A. Badell-Grau Currently 83 #COVID19 vaccine in some stage of testing. 6 of these a are now in human trials. There are also many o… https://t.co/f3RS7mHO4p 13 hours ago

tenderlymag

Tenderly RT @summeranne: Hate it when people express optimism because a vaccine or treatment has "worked on mice." 1. Only 14% of drugs tested to be… 1 day ago

summeranne

Summer Anne Burton Hate it when people express optimism because a vaccine or treatment has "worked on mice." 1. Only 14% of drugs test… https://t.co/VK4htxkMIn 1 day ago

BahrainiPortals

ʰⁱᵍʰ ᵗʰʳᵒᵘᵍʰᵖᵘᵗ ˢᵃᵗᵉˡˡⁱᵗᵉ ᵍʳᵒʸᵖᵉʳ RT @__ice9: I am having difficulty finding the specific doses used for the phase I human trial -- but I am very impressed by how this has p… 2 days ago

