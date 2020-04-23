Global  

Mass. Hospitals Issue PSA: Don't Wait For Treatment Due To Coronavirus Concerns

WBZ CBS Boston
Mass. Hospitals Issue PSA: Don't Wait For Treatment Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Mass. Hospitals Issue PSA: Don't Wait For Treatment Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Massachusetts hospitals urged people who are suffering from serious conditions not to wait for treatment because of coronavirus fears.

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

