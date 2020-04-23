Global  

Coronavirus Update: Another 4.4 Million Americans File For Unemployment

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:29s - Published
The coronavirus pandemic is causing what's possibly the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

That's now 26 million people unemployed in five weeks; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

