Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A Poison Banana

'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A Poison Banana

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A Poison Banana

'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A Poison Banana

"The Masked Singer" revealed who was under the banana suit costume on Wednesday night.

When the singer began to peel back the layers of his costume, rocker Bret Michaels appeared.

Guest judge Sharon Osbourne guessed correctly when she named the former Poison frontman as the banana.

Osbourne guessed it was her friend, saying, "I know his voice so well... I've known you, what, 35 years?" Judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke also guessed Michaels.

The mystery singers still on the show are Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Rhino, Astronaut and Night Angel.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.