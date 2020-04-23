'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A Poison Banana

"The Masked Singer" revealed who was under the banana suit costume on Wednesday night.

When the singer began to peel back the layers of his costume, rocker Bret Michaels appeared.

Guest judge Sharon Osbourne guessed correctly when she named the former Poison frontman as the banana.

Osbourne guessed it was her friend, saying, "I know his voice so well... I've known you, what, 35 years?" Judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke also guessed Michaels.

The mystery singers still on the show are Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Rhino, Astronaut and Night Angel.