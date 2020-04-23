Global  

Hacks For Grocery Delivery During Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a big uptick in the grocery delivery market.

Placing delivery orders with major retailers is becoming difficult amid the increased demand.

According to Business Insider, there are few hacks you can use to ensure you get a speedy delivery.

Try using a delivery service like Shipt or Instacart rather than going directly through the retailer's website.

Monitor websites for open delivery slots first thing in the morning and at midnight.

DoorDash has teamed up with 7-Eleven, Wawa and CircleK for delivery of household essentials.

