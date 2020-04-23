First Forecast Weather April 23, 2020 (Tonight)

🌸Heather🌸 RT @JasonStiff: The strong #wind and unseasonable warmth continue for the #California #CentralCoast and #SouthCoast on #Thursday, with High… 5 hours ago

Jason Stiff The strong #wind and unseasonable warmth continue for the #California #CentralCoast and #SouthCoast on #Thursday, w… https://t.co/iBhVgUrm6j 6 hours ago

WTOL 11 Rainy April weather expected to stick around and make another appearance this weekend, with temperatures remaining… https://t.co/Tf1faCx9UM 20 hours ago

🌸Heather🌸 RT @JasonStiff: The wind of #spring will create the warmth of #summer around #California on this #EarthDay Wednesday... watch out for downe… 1 day ago

Jason Stiff The wind of #spring will create the warmth of #summer around #California on this #EarthDay Wednesday... watch out f… https://t.co/NNnvzb15fL 1 day ago

Johnny Caudle Good morning! It is Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Here is the Seven Day Forecast from @LeighBrock2 and the First Alert… https://t.co/P4Dt5qtJGc 2 days ago

🌸Heather🌸 RT @JasonStiff: #Sunshine, #wind and warmth is in our immediate future around the #California #CentralCoast & #SouthCoast, and no good chan… 2 days ago