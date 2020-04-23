Deaths determining how you handle your end of life care can be tough to plan.

But doctor's say it's important during times such as these.

How can we for those who come here to mayo clinic with covi?19 or any other illness?

The hope is they'll get treatment?

And get better.

The reality i?

That isn't always the case.

A local doctor i talked with encourages us to look at advanced care planning mayo clinic pulmunologist doctor erin demartino wants you to ask yourself these questions.

What kind of care do you want if you get sick?

Who do you trust to make medical decisions for you if you're unable to make them yourself?

Dr. demartino also encourages us to think about lifestyle?

And the activities we value most.xxx so if this person is really active and wants to maintain this level of activity, it's always important for us as physicians to understand that versus if a person wasn't a very active person.

In addition to communicating your wishes to a trusted family member or friend?

It's also important to have an advanced directive.

It's a legal document that basically puts your wishes down on paper.

There's also a form called a polst?

Which stands for provider orders for lif?sustaining treatment.

It asks questions like whether you would want to be resuscitated at the hospital.

Doctor demartino says those should be filled out by people who are in nursing homes?

Receiving hospice care?

Or