Dermatologists Report Strange Rash On Fingers, Toes Linked To COVID-19

Dermatologists are reporting some odd symptoms linked to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Gizmodo, the symptoms are discolored and/or rashy patches of skin, often along people’s toes and fingers.

However, it's unclear how often these symptoms happen in patients or what exactly causes them.

The first reports of a possible connection between COVID-19 and the skin emerged from doctors hit early by the pandemic in places like Italy.

The American Academy of Dermatology has created a registry where doctors can report any skin conditions possibly related to covid-19 in their patients.