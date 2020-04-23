Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dermatologists Report Strange Rash On Fingers, Toes Linked To COVID-19

Dermatologists Report Strange Rash On Fingers, Toes Linked To COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Dermatologists Report Strange Rash On Fingers, Toes Linked To COVID-19

Dermatologists Report Strange Rash On Fingers, Toes Linked To COVID-19

Dermatologists are reporting some odd symptoms linked to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Gizmodo, the symptoms are discolored and/or rashy patches of skin, often along people’s toes and fingers.

However, it's unclear how often these symptoms happen in patients or what exactly causes them.

The first reports of a possible connection between COVID-19 and the skin emerged from doctors hit early by the pandemic in places like Italy.

The American Academy of Dermatology has created a registry where doctors can report any skin conditions possibly related to covid-19 in their patients.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.