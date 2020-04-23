As U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Approach 50,000 Americans Want To Shelter In Place

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 49,000 on Thursday as the number of lives lost to the disease continues to climb.

According to Reuters, the death toll in April has risen by an average of 2,000 lives lost per day.

The total number of U.S. cases has now surpassed 868,000.

On Wednesday U.S. cases rose by over 30,000, the largest increase in five days.

Over 26.5 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits over the last five weeks due to the virus.