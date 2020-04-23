Global  

7 First Alert Forecast 0423 5pm

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:29s - Published
7 First Alert Forecast 0423 5pm
7 First Alert Forecast 0423 5pm
7 First Alert Forecast 0423 5pm

I WANT TO THANK MS.GRUBE FOR SUCH AFUN MORNING.THE NEXT WEATHERMAKER ARRIVES ONTHURSDAY WITH AMORNING SHOT OFMIXED PRECIPITATIONFOLLOWED BY RAINSHOWERS FOR THEAFTERNOON.

EXPECTTEMPERATURES TOREMAIN BELAVERAGE IN THE 40STHROUGH THE DAUNDER PLENTY OFCLOUD COVER.

RAIMOVES OUT DURINGFRIDAY MORNING WITHSLOWLY CLEARINGSKIES BEHIND THEM,OFFERING A PLEASANTEND TO THE WEEK.MUCH OF SATURDAY ISRAIN FREE WITHTEMPERATURESMOVING IN THE RIGHTDIRECTION, TOPPINGOUT IN THE 50S!UNFORTUNATELY, RAINIS BACK TO END THEWEEKEND SUNDAY ASTEMPERATURES FALLBACK THROUGH THE40S WITH A VERY WET& COOL AFTERNOONON TAP.THURSDAYMORNING: 30AFTERNOON: 43CLOUDY & REMAININGCOOL WITH MORNINGMIXED PRECIPITATIONFOLLOWED BYAFTERNOON RAINSHOWERS.FRIDAYMORNING: 33AFTERNOON: 47AM SHOWERS FORTHE S.TIER.

CLOUDYAND COOL.SATURDAYMORNING: 33AFTERNOON: 53BEST DAY OUT OF THEWEEKEND, STARTINGDRY WITH SHOWERSARRIVING LATE IN THEDAY WITH MILDERTEMPS.SUNDAYMORNING: 40AFTERNOON: 45RAIN SHOWERS,COOLER AND EVENSOME WET FLAKESPOSSIBLE DURING THEAFTERNOON ASTEMPERATURES FALL,MAINLY ON THE HILLSOUTH OF BUFFALO.




