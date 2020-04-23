Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > More Big Cats Test Positive For COVID-19 At Bronx Zoo

More Big Cats Test Positive For COVID-19 At Bronx Zoo

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:34s - Published
More Big Cats Test Positive For COVID-19 At Bronx Zoo

More Big Cats Test Positive For COVID-19 At Bronx Zoo

Three tigers and three African lions tested positive after showing symptoms. A seventh bug cat not showing symptoms also tested positive.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

meghandavisdvm

Meghan Davis Seven more big cats test positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo https://t.co/MEr4byFQk7 via @NatGeo 5 minutes ago

kahlanamnell77

Eileen RT @HoustonSPCA: After two cats test positive for #COVID19, Dr. Dev emphasizes that if you show symptoms, it's best to isolate away from yo… 7 minutes ago

dubliner24

Brenda Malloy 🇨🇮🎶🎶🎶 RT @petbond_ireland: With the rampant nature of the pandemic in the USA alot of biological systems, including animals, are being put under… 13 minutes ago

xo_bittyn

bittyn monger RT @WHSVnews: The Wildlife Conservation Society says 3 tigers and 3 lions started showing symptoms soon after the first case was confirmed:… 14 minutes ago

DrTonyJohnson

Dr. Tony Johnson RT @UofGuelphNews: The @GeorgiaStraight spoke to Prof. Scott Weese of #UofG's @OntVetCollege to understand more about cats and the new coro… 20 minutes ago

MagaKristine

MAGA❤️KRISTINE RT @OnlyGod4ever: More Lions, Tigers, and Cats test positive for COVID-19 🐯🦁🙀 https://t.co/tVJLnkRmeZ 20 minutes ago

KimberlyFain

Kimberly RT @jamalhbryant: Seven more big cats test positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo https://t.co/IInrfwDP7f 24 minutes ago

Robjor71

Roberto RT @lauragarza: 😱 Seven more big cats test positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo https://t.co/mv2fHFY3QR 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.