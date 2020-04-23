Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tiger vs. Phil is back! (With a legendary twist)

Tiger vs. Phil is back! (With a legendary twist)

Video Credit: Golf Digest - Duration: 03:08s - Published
Tiger vs. Phil is back! (With a legendary twist)

Tiger vs. Phil is back! (With a legendary twist)

Alex Myers discusses the return of "The Match," which will feature a foursome of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning playing for COVID-19 relief.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

S_ErSEA_SHIPsCo

🔱🌊🌐🌊BlueOcean 🌊QUEST🌊🔱 RT @GolfWorld: "There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth." Here's what Tiger Woods had to… 39 minutes ago

JakeNDBeanstalk

Jake Van Oort RT @OfficialColbert: Took some time off but we are back. Episode 3 with @JakeNDBeanstalk out now! Last Dance Tiger/Peyton Phil/Brady To… 3 hours ago

OfficialColbert

Marcus Colbert Took some time off but we are back. Episode 3 with @JakeNDBeanstalk out now! Last Dance Tiger/Peyton Phil/Brady… https://t.co/FJUjoRYjHO 4 hours ago

TDubs15thClub

Dick's Picks RT @GolfDigest: "There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth." Here's what @TigerWoods had to… 4 hours ago

GolfVacationsUK

Golf Vacations UK GolfWorld: "There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth." Here's what… https://t.co/c0fkt5Amdm 6 hours ago

GolfWorld

Golf World "There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth." Here's what Tiger Wood… https://t.co/1cJuXJPYvR 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.