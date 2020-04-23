Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Kiss Goes Viral On TikTok

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Kiss Goes Viral On TikTok

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Kiss Goes Viral On TikTok

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Kiss Goes Viral On TikTok

Selena Gomez fans think shes' dating a big named actor after photo of them kissing goes viral.

Plus, Drake's bed costs more than your house.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

13TAYL0RS

 RT @diorhades: HI!! IM A NEW FAN ACC AND I NEED MUTUALS 🥺 RETWEET IF YOU STAN: Dua Lipa Ariana Grande Harry Styles Troye Sivan Taylor Swi… 4 hours ago

hemmos_laughter

𝖎𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 ♡ also timothée chalamet and selena gomez were the duo i didn’t know i needed til today 5 hours ago

itsraagavi

raagavi🦋💫🤍 RT @lustwitch: hiiii i’m looking for mutuals rt if you stan timothee chalamet horror films studio ghibli films big little lies sharp o… 8 hours ago

BobinskyS

mr bobinsky’s wife What’s this I’m hearing about Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez😔😔 https://t.co/AyIqyLxZRy 9 hours ago

JohnCyrusss

lmao I need an edit of Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez 13 hours ago

zohrashah_9

zohra RT @KP5ISLOADING: Unpopular opinion: Selena Gomez and Timotheé Chalamet would make a great couple 💕 https://t.co/AdA7OuaV6r 21 hours ago

Virinchi__

VT Wtf when did Timothee Chalamet do a film with Selena Gomez??? 1 day ago

cinema_ina

David ina RT @liz_gohain: A Rainy Day in New York ❤ Beautiful Movie ❤ Timothee Chalamet Selena Gomez #arainydayinnewyork https://t.co/mvmGZHhm8t 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.