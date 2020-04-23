Tearful Maxine Waters says sister dying 'at this moment'

Global  

Reuters Studio
Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters on Thursday dedicated new legislation to provide supplemental funding to small businesses to her sister, who she said is dying at a Missouri hospital after being infected by the coronavirus.

"I'm going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister, who is dying in a hospital in St.

Louis, Missouri, right now, infected by the coronavirus," Waters said, before going into further detail about the supplemental coronavirus relief funding before the House floor.

The United States is now approaching 900,000 coronavirus cases, and nearly 50,000 fatalities from COVID-19, according to a Thursday Reuters tally.




