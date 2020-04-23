Antibody Tests Show Nearly 14 Percent of New Yorkers Likely Had COVID-19 According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the random tests involved 3,000 people in 19 counties.

They came a few days after the FDA approved antibody tests for New York, which would let the state see exactly how many have been infected.

The tests were meant to determine if the subjects previously had coronavirus and then recovered from it.

This would mean they had antibodies needed to fight off the disease.

Andrew Cuomo, via press briefing Andrew Cuomo, via press briefing The people tested were at shopping locations and grocery stores, which Cuomo said may be the reason for the high percentage.

Andrew Cuomo, via press briefing Cuomo added that the test sample's data is "preliminary, but significant."