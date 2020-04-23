CDC: In The US, There Are 828,441 Coronavirus Cases, With 46,379 Deaths

Global  

Reuters reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported 828,441 cases of the novel coronavirus.

That's an increase of 25,858 from its previous count.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 had risen by 1,804 to 46,379.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness as of April 22, compared with its count a day earlier.

However, CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

