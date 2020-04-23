Global  

Doctors Report COVID-19 Can Cause Sudden Strokes in Young Adults The novel coronavirus appears to be causing sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s who are otherwise not exhibiting any severe symptoms from the virus, according to a report released Wednesday.

There is evidence that COVID-19 can cause unusual blood clots, and the strokes could be a result of the clotting.

Dr. Thomas Oxley, a neurosurgeon, gave details on five individuals that were treated at Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

All the patients were under age 50 and either had mild symptoms or no symptoms of the coronavirus.

Dr. Thomas Oxley, via CNN Dr. Thomas Oxley, via CNN Dr. Thomas Oxley, via CNN Oxley believes that people have been hesitant to call 911 due to the pandemic but is urging people to call with any signs of a stroke.

Symptoms of stroke include paralysis or numbness of the face, arms or legs, trouble walking, speaking, and understanding

