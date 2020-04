Astronomers say that nineteen of the asteroids hanging out between Jupiter and Neptune likely came from outside of our solar system.

Mikko Tuomi Identification of a population of asteroids originating from outside our Solar System. The objects are believed to… https://t.co/pH3c5jbQ6Y 2 days ago

Atsuko Natsume RT @ExplorerJHalley : The objects are believed to have been captured from other stars billions of years ago, and have been orbiting our Sun… 1 day ago

Atsuko Natsume RT @cosmoquestX : A new paper in the Monthly Notices of the @RoyalAstroSoc describes how at least 19 Centaur asteroids are of interstellar o… 1 day ago

UNESP - São Paulo State University In this work, researchers from @ObsCoteAzur (France) and UNESP (Brazil) ran numerical simulations to turn back the… https://t.co/2Cm27vz7wW 1 day ago

Liliane Miguel #fiqueemcasa RT @Unesp_Global : In this work, researchers from @ObsCoteAzur (France) and UNESP (Brazil) ran numerical simulations to turn back the clock… 20 hours ago

(((Henri the Mangoman))) nsfr 🦅🇫🇮🇪🇺🌈 RT @mustapipa : Identification of a population of asteroids originating from outside our Solar System. The objects are believed to have bee… 7 hours ago

SAGANet.org Some new research suggests that a small group of the Centaur asteroids in our solar system may have originated else… https://t.co/6hiBV930LS 47 minutes ago