What will football season look like in WNY? Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:33s - Published now What will football season look like in WNY? Hannah Buehler looks into it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend What will football season look like in WNY? TONIGHT IS THE NFLDRAFT.. YOU CANWATCH IT RIGHT HEREON ABC.AND THERE'S NODOUBT FOOTBALLSEASON WILL LOOKDIFFERENT THIS YEARIN WESTERN NEWYORK.THERE'S NO TELLINGIF SUNDAYS INORCHARD PARK WILLBE ALL ABOUT THEBILLS... AND THE BILLSMAFIA.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER HANNAHBUEHLER IS ON THISSTORY.IT'S DRAFT DAYAND USUALLY THEBILLS FRONT OFFICE ISPACKED WITH FRONTOFFICE STAFF..A PARTY IS USUALLYHAPPENING FOR BILLSSEASON TICKETHOLDERSBUT THIS DRAFT DAYHITS DIFFERENTLYNOT ONLY FOR BILLSFANSBUT SPORTSFANS ACROSS THECOUNTRY.PKG:SOT: I STILL WANT TOSEE FOOTBALL NOMATTER WHATCOLLIN CARLUCCI ANDHIS DAD MATT HAVEBEEN USING ZOOMSO MUCH FORINTERACTION DURINGSOCIAL DISTANCINGTHEY CREATED AGREEN SCREEN INTHEIR BASEMENT.NATS:OF COURSETODAYTHEY'RESITTING IN THESTANDS AT NEW ERAFIELDAND THERE HASN'TBEENANY SPORTS INWEEKSSOT: OTHER THANSPORTS REPLAYSFROM LIKE 10 YEARSAGOWITH THE 2020 NFLDRAFT BEING DONEVIRTUALLY THECARLUCCI'S WHO AREBILLS SEASON TICKETHOLDERSCAN'THELP BUT WONDERWHAT IMPACTCOVID-19 WILL HAVEON THE 2020 NFLSEASONSOT: WITHOUT THEFANS IT'S ACOMPLETELYDIFFERENT THINGONESPECULATIONANDABSOLUTELY ASPECULATIONIS IFSOCIAL DISTANCINGCONTINUESTHE SEASON WILL GOON BUT THEREWON'T BE ANY FANS INTHE STANDS..SOT: THE HOMEOPENER IS A HOLIDAYIN BUFFALOYOUDON'T DUPLICATETHAT ANYWHERE ELSEIT'S A TOUGHTHOUGHT FORSEASON TICKETHOLDER SEANCARROLLSOT:STERILEBORINGTHE PLAYERS FEED OFFOF THE ENERGYTHE NFL RELEASED ASTATEMENT TO MESAYING IN PART:WE ARE PLANNING ONPLAYING THE 2020SEASON ON TIME ANDIN IT'S ENTIRETY.WE WILL BE PREPAREDFOR ALLALTERNATIVES ANDADJUSTACCORDINGLY.SOT: WE VERY WELLMAY BE SEEING ATRUNCATED SEASONOR A DIFFERENTSEASONNELLIE DREW IS THEDIRECTOR OF THECENTER FOR THEADVANCEMENT OFSPORT AT THEUNIVERSITY ATBUFFALOSHE SAYS THEBIGGEST PROBLEMFOR THE NFLANDANY MAJOR SPORTINGINDUSTRY IS LIABILITYSOT: EVEN THE VERYBEST CLINICIANS AREFIGURING THIS ONEOUTDREW SAYS ONE OFTHE MOST FEASIBLEPOSSIBILITIES IFCOVID-19 CASESDON'T DECLINE OR IFIT COMES BACKWOULD BE TO PLAYWITHOUT FANS IN THESTANDS.BUT EVEN THENTHATCOULD BE ACHALLENGESOT: IT WOULD TAKE ALOT OFSOPHISTICATEDPLANNING ANDPOTENTIALLY INVOLVEISOLATING THEPEOPLE INVOLVEDSOT: I CAN'T LIVEWITHOUT FOOTBALLSTANDUP CLOSE FORSEASON TICKETHOLDERS LIKECARROLL AND THECARLUCCI FAMIY IT'S AWAIT AND SEESCENARIOAND WHILE IT'SUSUALLY HOPING ANDPRAYING THE BILLS DOWELL AND MAKE IT TOTHE POST SEASONNOW IT'S HOPING ANDPRAYING THEY WILL BEABLE TO SET FOOD INNEW ERA FIELD THISSEPTEMBER.REPORTING AT NEWERA FIELDHANNAH BUEHLER7EWN





