Trump Says Report About Kim Jong Un's Health Was 'Incorrect'

Melissa Jo Peltier RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: (13) #Presidementia 04/23 Press Briefing: Asked about Korea, Trump says it was a CNN fake report and "I don't want to… 37 seconds ago

Melissa Jo Peltier RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: (12) #Presidementia 04/23 Press Briefing: Asked about Kim & Korea, Trump says, "You'd have been at war with Korea if I… 51 seconds ago

sue LN democrat RT @ddale8: Trump and Pence are both citing findings they say show the virus does better in cold weather than warm. Pence says they got a r… 4 minutes ago

Dakota Dad RT @charliespiering: “I think that was a fake report done by CNN” Trump says to CNN reporter asking about Kim Jong un 4 minutes ago