NFL draft going virtual this year

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:58s
NFL draft going virtual this year
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
NFL draft going virtual this year

CENTRAL PARK IN NEW YORK CITYAND THE CONVENTION CENTER INL.A.

AND WE'RE NOW JUST ABOUT ANHOUR AWAY FROM THE NIGHT OF NFLDRAFT.THIS YEAR IT WILL LOOK QUITEDIFFERENT.




BrentHenny

Hennessy Titan Not going to lie, this thing with the virtual fans and draft is gettting real annoying. 😑 we get it your sitting in… https://t.co/NJDjZ4qSeR 22 seconds ago

BBurke_3410

Brendan Burke Wow, Trey going all out on the virtual draft with the pin stripe suit, @mikegolicjr what’s your opinion on this? https://t.co/BDNe4RVbin 1 minute ago

wfaa

WFAA There will be no arena. No stage. No fans. This year's NFL Draft is one for the history books. Who are the Cowboys… https://t.co/86n24ZVlJI 1 minute ago

xXSourPussy69Xx

Lucas D. Weiks Hopefully now that the draft is virtual this year, they don’t act like the @Bengals are going to take their full ti… https://t.co/72tXhQ1rPG 14 minutes ago

YeaSkeemz

lets get into it This virtual draft is bullshit..I bet u somebody WiFi going give out 19 minutes ago

AndyMc81

Andy McNamara RT @dudamaua: Lets go @AndyMc81 !!! @Sportsnet This Virtual Draft is going to be crazy!!! https://t.co/3eAj3Rtxek 19 minutes ago

xtina1229

xtina If this virtual draft goes over seamlessly that’s going to be so boring https://t.co/r91JCPLeSG 24 minutes ago

dudamaua

Paulo Donato Lets go @AndyMc81 !!! @Sportsnet This Virtual Draft is going to be crazy!!! https://t.co/3eAj3Rtxek 28 minutes ago

