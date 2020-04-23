Lack of Flooding Means Early Planting

Comes to feeding the nation.

A lack of rain and snow in recent weeks has allowed them to get a head start on planting this season.

Kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sean macaday joins us with more about the outlook?

And what the farmers have to say.

Over the past few years, heavy rainfall and snowpack on fields like these has lead to spring time flooding, but were just not seeing that this year.

And due to that lack of moisture in recent weeks, planting season for many farmers has started early?in fact?

Lots have already started.

I spoke to melinda groth with groth family farms in houston?

Minnesota, about what she has observed this year, and what it means to her and her husband.xxx <melinda: so this time last year, we were still two weeks away from when we were planting, so we have gained almost 14 days.

We as farmers are facing really unprecepdente d situationsm and little bit of hope?

This early planting season?

Is really helpful for us.

We just want to keep doing what we do, which is bring food to fellow americans tables.

It gives us a sense that we are doing the best we can.> and melinda tells me that her and her husband started with soybeans two days ago, and started with corn today.

In rochester, meteorologist sean macaday.

Kimt news 3.

Thank you sean.

The last time farmers began planting this early in the season was the