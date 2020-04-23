Global  

False Witness movie

False Witness movie

False Witness movie

False Witness movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When 25-year-old Mia Hoffman changed her testimony as a state witness and allowed a cop-killer to go free, she was vilified.

Left with undiagnosed PTSD, she suffers extreme anxiety, and hallucinations.

Seeking help she seeks out Dr Franklin Spitz, a British celebrity therapist who specializes in resolving the causes of PTSD.

But something terrible has happened to his wife, and a traumatized Franklin is hallucinating too.

Mia is searching for reality and Franklin is desperately trying to avoid it.

Cast: Darcie Lincoln, Sandy Batchelor, Kevin Interdonato Written by Mick Sands Directed by Tom Sands

