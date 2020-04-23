Global  

James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE Movie (2008) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Car Chase

James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE Movie (2008) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Car Chase

James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE Movie (2008) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Car Chase

James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE Movie (2008) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Car Chase Picking up minutes after the end of CASINO ROYALE, the QUANTUM OF SOLACE car chase was shot in Italy.

Seven Aston Martins and eight Alfa Romeos were used.

48 cars jostled in tunnels that were only 28 feet wide.

When the chase moves to a quarry, drivers were pulling handbrake turns at speed on the edge of a 700ft drop.

Plot synopsis: James Bond descends into mystery as he tries to stop a mysterious organisation from eliminating a country's most valuable resource.

Director: Marc Forster Writers: Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade Stars: Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko, Mathieu Amalric Genre: Action, Adventure

DanielYeLin1

AndrayInvineDaniel17 @007 Quantum of solace is a good Bond movie. I started to know Daniel in that movie because I watched that movie fi… https://t.co/OxiQTxXTtm 3 hours ago

Dhaval343

Dhaval Pandya Quantum of Solace is underrated. James Bond trying to be Jason Bourne shouldn't be a criticism. The action in film is thrilling. 6 hours ago

PennyTindall

Penelope Tindall RT @NCC_17fOrmula1: #JamesBond James Bond 007 Round 5, Game 7 The Man With the Golden Gun Quantum of Solace #TheManWiththeGoldenGun #Quant… 17 hours ago

NCC_17fOrmula1

ZX Geoff Owen 🏁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺🕹🎭🏎🖖🖖 #JamesBond James Bond 007 Round 5, Game 7 The Man With the Golden Gun Quantum of Solace #TheManWiththeGoldenGun #QuantumofSolace 18 hours ago

ErnestAtHome

Ernest is: staying at home! 🏡 +🧢 😷 @ArjunArunasalam WHY SHOULD WE BUY THE GOLD DISC ORIGINAL AND NOT THE PURPLE DISC DVDR WEIHERYENGJUANGGUANGDIEJING… https://t.co/uP0v4I2bO3 19 hours ago

VillasenorFrank

Rakish_Bloke @RMRStyle Daniel Craig’s James Bond specially from quantum of solace 23 hours ago

itstimeforwatch

its Time for Watch⌚️ 600M Waterproof 🌊 Did anyone notice Quantum of Solace? This Planet Ocean attributed to James Bond series of 2008 it… https://t.co/GgvEMRLngJ 1 day ago

jawillis4

jawillis4 (former Honolulu resident) RT @NCC_17fOrmula1: #JamesBond James Bond 007 Round 4, Game 6 Quantum of Solace Live And Let Die #QuantumofSolace #LiveandLetDie 2 days ago

