James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE Movie (2008) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Car Chase Picking up minutes after the end of CASINO ROYALE, the QUANTUM OF SOLACE car chase was shot in Italy.

Seven Aston Martins and eight Alfa Romeos were used.

48 cars jostled in tunnels that were only 28 feet wide.

When the chase moves to a quarry, drivers were pulling handbrake turns at speed on the edge of a 700ft drop.

Plot synopsis: James Bond descends into mystery as he tries to stop a mysterious organisation from eliminating a country's most valuable resource.

Director: Marc Forster Writers: Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade Stars: Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko, Mathieu Amalric Genre: Action, Adventure