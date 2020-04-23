Global  

Study: Chinese COVID-19 Count May Have Been Off By A Factor Of Four

Study: Chinese COVID-19 Count May Have Been Off By A Factor Of Four

Study: Chinese COVID-19 Count May Have Been Off By A Factor Of Four

Newly released studies suggest the COVID-19 virus is more contagious than previously thought.

UPI reports the studies were based on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

However, the studies also show that social distancing works to limit the spread of the life-threatening upper respiratory illness.

Chinese researchers say that without social distancing measures, each confirmed case of COVID-19 would result in roughly three "secondary" cases.

A separate analysis estimates that initial reports of case counts in Wuhan, China, may have been off by as much as a factor of four.

