American Outlaws movie (2001) - Colin Farrell, Scott Caan, Ali Larter Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:37s - Published 3 weeks ago American Outlaws movie (2001) - Colin Farrell, Scott Caan, Ali Larter American Outlaws movie trailer (2001) - Plot synopsis: 5 Southern friends return home when the war ends 1865. But Yankee soldiers and Pinkerton are busy helping a railroad baron grab land from farmers along the planned railroad west. The 5 friends fight back. Director: Les Mayfield Writers: Roderick Taylor, Roderick Taylor, John Rogers Stars: Colin Farrell, Scott Caan, Ali Larter Genre: Action, Western 0

