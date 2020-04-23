Global  

Fred The Godson Passes Away After Battling COVID-19

Fred The Godson Passes Away After Battling COVID-19

Fred The Godson Passes Away After Battling COVID-19

theoraclebeats

TheOracleMan Fred The Godson Passes Away + Hot97 Who’s Next Winner Releases New Music https://t.co/qNV9tCkksc 2 minutes ago

EyesNEarsMedia

Eyes'N'Ears Media Fred The Godson Passes Away After Battling COVID-19 https://t.co/KOQ8oGiko4 https://t.co/Nd58LVuTpV 4 minutes ago

UAIDS

Prawntoe RT @2DopeBoyz: Rest in power, Fred The Godson. https://t.co/rZzHewBsgA https://t.co/35X0VU3yL4 25 minutes ago

Fresh_HipHopRnB

Fresh: Hip-Hop & R&B Earlier this month, @FredTheGodson revealed that he testen positive to COVID-19. The New York rapper has unfortunat… https://t.co/4v5yScX5Mz 34 minutes ago

DonGThaGenius

DonG ThaGenius RT @GlobalGrind: African Americans Hit By COVID: Fred The Godson Passes Away After Contracting Coronavirus Sending our love to Fred’s imme… 48 minutes ago

Yktvjaay_

3/24💰 RT @KollegeKidd: Bronx Rapper Fred The Godson Passes Away From Coronavirus https://t.co/r4MfpahPIb 49 minutes ago

MixtapeFloww

RapNation Fred The Godson Passes Away + Hot97 Who’s Next Winner Releases New Music https://t.co/fETUSwjmMV https://t.co/IRBWwCmWW9 51 minutes ago

pdaniels845

Pete RT @RapFavorites: Rest In Peace Fred The Godson 🕊️ The New York rapper has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. https:/… 53 minutes ago

