Manufacturing industry looks for workers

In tough economic times, the manufacturing industry is thriving and looking for help.

ANDFULL OFOPPORTUNITY.NBC26'S MATTJARCHOW TAKES USINSIDE LOCALMANUFACTURING.AS SOME BUSINESSESSLOW TO A HALT..THE MACHINES ATHEARTLAND LABELPRINTERS..HAVE KEPTON GOING."Our demand for a coupleof week's time frame hasalmost doubled."LEADERS ATHEARTLAND SAYOPERATIONSHERE..SHOWN IN THISVIDEO PROVIDED BYTHE COMPANY..AREWORKING TO KEEP UPWITH THAT DEMAND..THEY MAKE THELABELS YOU SEE ATTHE GROCERY STORYOR FAST FOODRESTAURANTS, ANDTHEY'VE PICKED UPNEW PRODUCTSDURING THEPANDEMIC."We're producing the labelthat goes on the test kitsfor the coronavirus.

We'realso supporting an EastCoast customer whoshifted their regularproduction to basicallyproviding emergencymeals to New York Citymedical and emergencyresponse staff."WHILE THEPRODUCTS MIGHTBE..THIS SUCCESSSTORY..IS NOT ONE-OF A KIND."I really have found mostof the companies thatmanufacture in NortheastWisconsin are alive andwell and several arehaving the best month oftheir entire career."ANN FRANZ AT THENEWMANUFACTURINGALLIANCE SAYS MANYOF THOSE COMPANIESARE LOOKING FORHELP.OUR SEARCH OF THEWISCONSIN JOBCENTER'S WEBSITERETURNED MORETHAN 500 JOBS."We have a lot ofcompanies that are hiringentry level individuals.

..AT HEARTLANDLABEL PRINTERS ..THEY'RE LOOKINGFOR PEOPLE TO JOINTHEIR TEAM."Most of our opportunitiesare on the operations andmanufacturing floor,operating the labelpresses and coatingequipment that we have."AND AS THISPANDEMICCONTINUES..LEADERSAT THE COMPANYEXPECT THOSEOPPORTUNITIES TOREMAIN."We're looking fordifference makers."MATT JARCHOW, NBC26.