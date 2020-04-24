Global  

Children's Mercy Hospital says it will furlough hundreds of workers

Children's Mercy Hospital announced Thursday that it would furlough more than 575 employees beginning next week.

The hospital said it is losing $1 million a day because of fewer patients..

