Florida behind the curve in processing jobless claims and paying benefits to unemployed

Florida behind the curve in processing jobless claims and paying benefits to unemployed

Florida behind the curve in processing jobless claims and paying benefits to unemployed

As U.S. unemployment skyrockets, Florida proves to be behind the curve with an overwhelmed websiteexperiencing system failures, making the state one of the slowest in the country to pay out some of the lowest benefits.

