Various stay-at-home orders causing confusion in Kansas City metro

Hundred and fifty two deaths.North Kansas city state.

Isbeing shortened at all now andmay third.

This where's thechange Clay County made butit's what one actions wereMakenzie Nelson explains thechanges means different thingsto different people dependingon where they live.

I guaranteeamended their stay at home- tomay third.

Sweet bakery heresits in Clay County but also.In the city and their mandategoes until may eighteenth whichcould cause some confusion forbusiness is.

Prepared toabandon more check out.

But isten and I would go with thecity guidance and we'll.

Waituntil we- the bakery.

Much ofit is like county said homeorder doesn't.

Can city.

If youare a business Kansas have tofollow the K.

City rules Kansascity mayor Quinn Lucas sayshe's sticking with mayfifteenth.

We will continue tobe responsible with how we dore opening.

We discussed reopening and what we're notgoing to do is just respond topolitical pressure or thepolitical winds which I thinkregrettably is more of whatwe're saying right now.

Thankyou the leaders told forty oneaction news that re opening isthe best thing for peoplecounty.

Things were all key andclick.

The director.

Them thatis the data at the numbers.

Andin date that we- were in aposition can now start doingthis re opening.

Your locusdisagrees yesterday.

TheCassidy metro area.

The hot.Middle or businesses likequeens to make.

There are.

Toget back to.

We are already youknow me fifteen something allcity and county leaders canagree on is the plan is neededfor re opening must be a slowprocess reporting