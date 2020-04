NFL Draft 2020: Boise State Football's Top Picks

5:00 CONTINUESNOW."THE N-F-L DRAFT ISJUST ABOUT TOSTART AND SINCE2010 AT LEAST ONEPLAYER FROM BOISESTATE'S FOOTBALLTEAM HAS BEENDRAFTED INTO THEN-F-L.THE PROGRAMLOOKS TO CONTINUETHAT STREAKTONIGHT.

IDAHONEWS 6 REPORTERLYNSEY AMUNDSONSHOWS US THE TOPCONTENDERS FORMAKING THEIR N-F-LDREAMS A REALITY.OVER THE NEXTTHREE DAYS YOUNGPLAYERS HOPE TOHEAR THEIR NAMEFOR A CHANCE TOPLAY FOOTBALL ATTHE HIGHESTLEVEL...INCLUDINGSEVERAL PLAYERSFROM BOISE STATE.FIRST UP...EZRACLEVELAND...HEPOSTED ONE OF THEFASTEST SPRINTTIMES AMONGOFFENSIVE LINEMENAT THE COMBINE ANDIS ALSO ONE OF ONLY58 PLAYERS ASKEDTO PARTICIPATE INTHE VIRTUAL DRAFT.HE'S A PROJECTEDFIRST OR SECONDROUND PICK."WITH EZRA'SCOMBINEPERFORMANCE ANDJUST HIS POSITION,HE'S JUST SOCRITICAL.

IF THERE'SA MOST IMPORTANTPOSITION INFOOTBALL IT'SQUARTERBACK, IFTHERE'S A SECONDMOST IMPORTANTPOSITION IT'S THATGUY PROTECTINGTHE QUARTERBACK,AND EZRA'S JUSTGOT THAT ABILITY.DEFENSIVEEND...CURTISWEAVER...IS RANKEDFIFTH IN THECOUNTRY IN SACKS...HE KNOWS HOW TOGET TO THEQUARTERBACK...COUNTS PROJECTS HIMGETTING DRAFTED BYTHE THIRD ROUND."PEOPLE WANT TOMAKE BIG PLAYS BUTTHEY WANT TOPRESSURE THATQUARTERBACK ANDTHIS IS WHAT CURTISWEAVER DOES.

34SACKS IN HISCAREER.

HE'S THEMOUNTAIN WESTCAREER SACKLEADER.

NUMBERTWO ALL-TIME ATBOISE STATE.

"WIDERECEIVER...JOHNHIGHTOWER...LEDTHE BRONCOS WITH943 RECEIVING YARDSAND EIGHTTOUCHDOWNCATCHES...HE RANONE OF THE FASTESTTIMES WITH A 4.43 ATTHECOMBINE...COUNTSPROJECTS HIM TO GOBY THE FIFTH ROUND."I THINK HE HAS ACHANCE, WHEN YOUSTART TALKING 4TIMES IN SPEEDTHOSE SCOUTS LOVETHOSE FAST GUYSTHEY CAN NEVERGET ENOUGH OFTHOSE GUYS."LASTLY...KEEP AN EYEOUT FOR OFFENSIVEGUARD JOHNMOLSHON...A BEASTIN PASS PROTECTIONAND THE RUN GAME."HE'S GOING TO BE A5TH TO 7 ROUNDPICK, BUT 42 CAREERSTARTS HE'S GOTSOME POSITIONALVERSATILITY, HE'SPLAYED GUARD, HE'SPLAYED TACKLE, HE'SBEEN TRAINING ATCENTER.FIRST ROUND PICKSSTART TONIGHT AT 6PM...RIGHT HERE ONABC.

LYNSEYAMUNDSON...IDAHONEWS 6.THE N-F-L DRAFTBEGINS TONIGHT...RIGHT HERE ONIDAHO SIX NEWS....IN FACT THE DRAFTWILL BE ON IN PLACEOF OUR NEWS TODAYAT SIX AND BOTH FIVEAND SIXTOMORROW... WEWILL HOWEVERBRING YOU THOSENEWSCASTS AT THESCHEDULED TIMES,EXCEPT YOU WILLHAVE TO STREAMTHEM.YOU CAN FIND THEMON THE IDAHO SIXNEWS WEBSITE ANDAPP... AND ON OURROKU CHANNEL.