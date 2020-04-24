The FTC continues to crack down on false coronavirus treatment claims

Global  

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:35s - Published
As some companies tout claims of products that can prevent or fight coronavirus, It's important to note that there is currently no approved treatment for COVID-9.

UNDERWAY TO SEE HOW THE PLASMAMIGHT HELP PEOPLE WITH THEVIRUS.*VO WARNINGS MORE CV CLAIMS*THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION ISGOING AFTER BUSINESSES MAKINGUNPROVEN CLAIMS ABOUT TREATINGOR PREVENTING THE VIRUS.IT SENT 21 NEW WARNING LETTERSTO COMPANIES,THIS IS THE THIRD SET SINCE THEOUTBREAK STARTED.COMPANIES PUSHING THINGS LIKEHIGH DOSES OF VITAMIN C..ELDER-BERRY AND OTHERSUPPLEMENTS.SOME PROMOTING I-V, STEM CELLAND O-ZONE THERAPY.THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO APPROVEDPREVENTATIVE TREATMENTS OR




