NC Stay at Home

Stay at home order has been extended.

Governor roy cooper announced today that it will continue until may 8th.

He says he's developed a three-stage plan to reopen that moves forward in stimulating the economy and protecting residents' health.

In the first phase, governor cooper says even with the order still in place, residents will now be able to shop at clothing or sporting goods stores, book shops, and other retailers.

Parks can re-open, as long they limit mass gatherings to 10 people or less.

For phase two a couple of weeks later, the governor says if the state continues to hit its marks, the stay at home order will be lifted.

You can read more about governor cooper's plans on our website, wdef dot com.