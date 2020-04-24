Global  

BC holding virtual job fair

BC holding virtual job fair
Bakersfield College job fair to be held Wednesday.
BC holding virtual job fair

MANY IN A TIME OF EXTREMEVULNERABILITY.SO -- 23ABC IS DEDICATED TOHELPING INDIVIDUALS ANDBUSINESSES REBOUND.BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE IS HELPINGTHOSE SEEKING CAREERASSISTANCE BY HOSTING A VIRTUALJOB FAIR TOMORROW.B-C IS HOLDING BACK-TO-BACKSESSIONS WHERE EMPLOYERS WILLPRESENT JOB OPPORTUNITIES ANDTHE DETAILS OF THEAPPLICATION PROCESS TO POTENTIALCANDIDATES.THESE SESSIONS WILL TAKE PLACETOMORROW FROM 9 A-M UNTIL 5 P-MON ZOOM.THE JOB FAIR IS OPEN TO JOB-SEEKING STUDENTS... THEIRFAMILIES AND MEMBERS OF THEPUBLIC.THERE WILL BE EMPLOYERS FROM AWIDE RANGE OF INDUSTRIES -- ANDALL ARE ACTIVELY HIRING.PRE-REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGEDAND WE HAVE A LINK TODO SO ON OUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO23 DOT COM.AND WE HAVE A SPECIAL SPORTSPROGRAMM




